German discount retailer Kik enters Romanian market with first shop in Oradea

German fashion discount retailer Kik will open its first shop in Romania within the Prima Shops strip mall in Oradea. The project was developed by Oasis Retail Development & Consulting and opened nearly a year and a half ago.

The new Kik shop will cover 600 sqm and will open at the end of September.

Prima Shops Oradea, which was developed following an investment of over EUR 12 million, is 100% leased. This August, another international fashion retailer, C&A, opened a 1,100-sqm store within the project. Other brands present in the mall are JYSK, CCC, Takko, Deichmann, Flanco, Pepco, Noriel, SMYK, Intersport and KFC.

Oasis Development is one of the most active retail developers in Romania, with over 70 projects delivered in the last 15 years. The company develops own projects under Prima Shops & Family Center brands.

