Politics

Far-right candidate George Simion still leads polls for Romanian president, close battle for second

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader and presidential candidate of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, continues to lead in the race for president, according to a public opinion poll conducted for HotNews between April 17–22 by AtlasIntel.

The data show that Simion lost a significant portion of what he had gained over the past month. At the same time, he is narrowing the gap with every opponent in the scenario of a presidential runoff, showing that the far-right leader can become the next Romanian president.

According to the poll, George Simion, the candidate who claims to be the replacement for far-right pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu after the rejection of his candidacy, is credited with 31.9% of votes. This means that after increasing by 3% points from March during April 10–13, the AUR candidate has lost half of that gain. 

In second place is the PSD-PNL-UDMR candidate, Crin Antonescu, credited with 22.6% of the votes, down two points from nine days ago, when he had 24.7%.

Just 0.6% behind is independent candidate Nicușor Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest, at 22%, a slight increase from 21.2%. In fourth place is another independent, Victor Ponta, with 10.2%, up from 9.7%, while USR leader Elena Lasconi remains in fifth place with 5.5%, half a percentage point more than in the previous poll. 

The AtlasIntel poll also outlines possible second-round scenarios. As before, George Simion would lose to all opponents except Victor Ponta. Still, Crin Antonescu’s lead over George Simion has shrunk from 12.9% to 5%. Elena Lasconi’s lead has narrowed from 3.5% to just 2%, and Nicușor Dan’s advantage over Simion has gone from 3.2% to 3%.

Meanwhile, in a Nicușor Dan vs. Crin Antonescu runoff, the latter would receive 31% of the vote compared to 28% for the current mayor of Bucharest, while the share of respondents who say “don’t know,” “won’t vote,” or would cast a null vote is the highest among all scenarios, 41%.

The survey comes as the main pro-European candidates, namely Crin Antonescu, Nicusor Dan, and Elena Lasconi, have argued their case for a “practical vote,” saying that they have the best chance of beating George Simion in the runoff. 

The AtlasIntel poll was conducted with a sample of 3,701 respondents using the random digital recruitment method (Atlas RDR). 

According to an opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research in March, over 76% of Romanians do not agree with leaving the European Union, and 80% of respondents believe that Romania should not leave NATO.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Far-right candidate George Simion still leads polls for Romanian president, close battle for second

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leader and presidential candidate of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, continues to lead in the race for president, according to a public opinion poll conducted for HotNews between April 17–22 by AtlasIntel.

The data show that Simion lost a significant portion of what he had gained over the past month. At the same time, he is narrowing the gap with every opponent in the scenario of a presidential runoff, showing that the far-right leader can become the next Romanian president.

According to the poll, George Simion, the candidate who claims to be the replacement for far-right pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu after the rejection of his candidacy, is credited with 31.9% of votes. This means that after increasing by 3% points from March during April 10–13, the AUR candidate has lost half of that gain. 

In second place is the PSD-PNL-UDMR candidate, Crin Antonescu, credited with 22.6% of the votes, down two points from nine days ago, when he had 24.7%.

Just 0.6% behind is independent candidate Nicușor Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest, at 22%, a slight increase from 21.2%. In fourth place is another independent, Victor Ponta, with 10.2%, up from 9.7%, while USR leader Elena Lasconi remains in fifth place with 5.5%, half a percentage point more than in the previous poll. 

The AtlasIntel poll also outlines possible second-round scenarios. As before, George Simion would lose to all opponents except Victor Ponta. Still, Crin Antonescu’s lead over George Simion has shrunk from 12.9% to 5%. Elena Lasconi’s lead has narrowed from 3.5% to just 2%, and Nicușor Dan’s advantage over Simion has gone from 3.2% to 3%.

Meanwhile, in a Nicușor Dan vs. Crin Antonescu runoff, the latter would receive 31% of the vote compared to 28% for the current mayor of Bucharest, while the share of respondents who say “don’t know,” “won’t vote,” or would cast a null vote is the highest among all scenarios, 41%.

The survey comes as the main pro-European candidates, namely Crin Antonescu, Nicusor Dan, and Elena Lasconi, have argued their case for a “practical vote,” saying that they have the best chance of beating George Simion in the runoff. 

The AtlasIntel poll was conducted with a sample of 3,701 respondents using the random digital recruitment method (Atlas RDR). 

According to an opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research in March, over 76% of Romanians do not agree with leaving the European Union, and 80% of respondents believe that Romania should not leave NATO.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026
24 April 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit reportedly up 22% y/y to 2.3% of GDP in Q1
24 April 2025
Justice
Update: Dutch Police search business premises in ongoing investigation into stolen Romanian gold artifacts, two more suspects arrested
24 April 2025
Living in Romania
Bucharest residents can apply for new electronic ID cards