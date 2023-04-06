Survey: Most Romanians oppose the idea of Romania leaving the EU, NATO

Most Romanians don't want Romania to leave the European Union (EU) or NATO. According to an opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research in March, over 76% of Romanians do not agree with leaving the European Union, and 80% of respondents believe that Romania should not leave NATO.

Thus, to the question of whether Romania should leave the European Union, 76.8% of the respondents answered negatively, while 19.7% would agree with the country's exit from the EU, according to the survey quoted by News.ro. 3.5% of participants did not answer.

Also, 80% of respondents believe Romania should not leave NATO, while 16.1% share the opposite opinion. The same, 3.9% chose not to give a specific answer.

"The alarmist debates regarding the collapse of Romanians' trust in the EU must be nuanced because they do not reflect the reality of public perception and can represent fuel for various entities with anti-European and patriotic discourse. Romanians' trust in the EU has not collapsed! It rises and falls periodically depending on various topics on the agenda, but we cannot talk about a collapse," said Remus Stefureac from INSCOP Research, STRATEGIC Thinking Group.

"Moreover, given that more than three-fourths of Romanians do not want Romania to leave the EU and 80% do not want Romania to leave NATO, things become very clear," he added.

The opinion poll was carried out by INSCOP Research on behalf of the New Strategy Center. Data were collected between March 1-17 through telephone interviews with a sample of 1,103 people aged 18 and over.

(Photo source: Fotografescu/Dreamstime.com)