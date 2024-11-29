Immersive art meets classical music: MINA museum in Bucharest hosts special George Enescu – Poema Română show

Just days before the program announcement for the 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, which will take place in Bucharest from August 24 to September 21, 2025, the organizer, ARTEXIM, announced a special project - the George Enescu – Poema Română: Immersive Experience. The digital show will debut on Wednesday, December 4, at the Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA) in the capital city.

The experience offers a unique audiovisual journey into the life and work of famous Romanian composer George Enescu, with a focus on his first composition, Poema Română, created at just 16 years old.

Using cutting-edge technology, audiences will explore Enescu's legacy through animated photographs and a recording of Poema Română conducted by Horia Andreescu in the 1990s.

"The film weaves together scenes showcasing Enescu's lasting impact on Romanian and international music, exploring his influence on future generations of musicians and composers," the organizers said.

George Enescu – Poema Română: Immersive Experience announces the seventh series of concerts that will be introduced in next year's program of the George Enescu International Festival.

Four unique projects, created by choreographer and director Gigi Căciuleanu, pianist Alexandra Silocea, violinist Leticia Moreno, or composer Constantin Basica, will combine elements of music and choreography with new technologies.

"The creation of the immersive and interdisciplinary concert series strengthens the position of the Enescu Festival as one of the most important cultural events in the world. The introduction of technological and innovative elements, alongside the traditional concert series, contributes to the modernization and revitalization of its image, bringing it to the attention of a larger and more diverse audience," reads the press release.

Tickets for the six immersive screenings, scheduled every 30 minutes from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on December 4, are free and can be reserved on Eventim.ro. Due to high demand, reservations are limited to four tickets per booking.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)