MINA Cluj, the largest immersive art center in Europe, opened its doors for a preview last week, offering an initial experience of the show and interactive installations.

The official opening took place with MINA representatives, local authorities, and special guests who spoke about the impact the new cultural space will have on Cluj in particular, as well as on Romania as a whole.

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc mentioned that the new MINA center will “become a landmark in the lives of every Cluj resident.”

"MINA Cluj is a project into which we've poured all our experience and passion to create the largest immersive art center in Europe. We’re thrilled and proud to launch our third space in a city renowned for its openness to art and innovation. Here, we aim to explore new ways to experience art, whether through 360-degree immersive shows, new media art installations, or a dedicated children's area, MINA Kids, where technology and play combine to foster creativity,” said Sorina Topceanu, co-founder of MINA.

"MINA Bucharest has been open since September 2023, where we've enjoyed an overwhelming number of visitors - over 300,000 in the first year. A year later, we’re excited to open the largest digital art museum in Europe right here in Cluj,” added MINA co-founder Andrei Nistor.

Visitors to MINA Cluj can explore a series of artistic and educational experiences across several specially designed spaces such as Monet: The Immersive Show or Cosmos – Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

MINA Cluj also features MINA Kids, an educational space for children aged 3 to 12, featuring 15 interactive installations that blend play with learning.

MINA Cluj is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at www.minamuseum.com/minacluj. Tickets are priced at RON 50 (EUR 10) for adults and RON 40 (EUR 8) for children in the immersive and new media spaces. The center is open Wednesday to Friday 12:00 - 21:00 and Saturday to Sunday 10:00 to 21:00.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)