GapMinder Fund invests EUR 2 mln in Romanian AI-based B2B sales automation company

The investment fund GapMinder, launched to back tech companies in Romania and Eastern Europe, announced an EUR 2 million investment in Salestools AI, an artificial intelligence company that automates the B2B sales process through digital agents.

The Salestools AI solution identifies potential clients and interacts with them 24/7, conducts deep research, automates outreach via LinkedIn and email, and handles responses and objections. The company was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team Loredana Qvist (COO) and Jesper Qvist (CEO), both serial entrepreneurs with extensive experience in sales.

Loredana Qvist has over 20 years of experience in sales and held positions at Big Four firms such as Deloitte and EY before founding SalesTools AI. Jesper Qvist has over 10 years of sales experience, holds an MBA and M.Sc. in innovation and business development, and has a strong track record in building Software as a Service (SaaS) companies.

Both founders successfully exited two SaaS businesses in the space already, and they are building Salestools to become a global company scaling from Bucharest.

GapMinder is the sole investor in this round. The funding will be used to scale the Salestools engineering team in Bucharest to build out the next generation of AI Sales Agents and establish its Revenue Intelligence Network.

Salestools' core product is the Automated SDR (Sales Development Representative), an intelligent agent that automates and enhances the sales process. Key features include prospecting (automated targeting, segmentation, and qualification of leads), visitor tracking (identifying and engaging with website visitors via email and LinkedIn), response and objection handling in just minutes.

“All the research studies show that AI is increasingly automating tasks traditionally handled by junior to enterprise sales representatives, such as lead qualification and prospect nurturing, leading to a transformation in sales development strategies, and the integration of AI in sales development is leading to more efficient operations,” said Jesper Qvist, Co-founder & CEO, Salestools AI.

The management team aims to build the world’s first autonomous network powered by Artificial Intelligence to generate revenue. This will be done through digital agents that enhance the work of the traditional sales development representatives (SDRs), optimizing every step of the sales cycle.

Salestools AI currently has 8 employees in Bucharest and aims to grow to 20 by the end of 2025 and 80 by the end of 2026. The Romanian team will be focused on building Agentic AI agents and an intelligence network with customers. Nearly 70% of Salestool’s current revenues are coming from US-based enterprises.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: GapMinder)