Romanian software company Life is Hard invests EUR 250,000 in deep-tech startup

The Romanian software company Life is Hard, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker LIH, announced a strategic investment of EUR 250,000 in RepsMate, a deep-tech startup, on Friday, May 23.

RepsMate specializes in conversational AI and the intelligent automation of company-customer interactions. The investment reinforces the growth in LIH’s ENGINE division, which focuses on the digitalization of SMEs and public institutions.

RepsMate aims to enable companies to retain full control over how they engage with their customers and respond to evolving needs. The startup owns proprietary technology already validated in key industries such as telecommunications, banking, energy, healthcare, and retail. It also operates Revenue OS, a platform that analyzes 100% of interactions between agents and clients in real time, providing contextual guidance, conversational coaching, and predictive tools.

The investment from Life is Hard is structured as a convertible loan over a two-year period. According to the LIH press release, this structure allows LIH early access to strategic technology and the potential for significant capital appreciation, while also enabling functional integration.

The investment also adds a ready-to-deploy product to the ENGINE portfolio, suitable for projects dedicated to SMEs and public sector entities, particularly in the areas of customer support, citizen engagement, and high-volume digital or phone-based interactions. This will allow the company to more effectively address the operational challenges faced by SMEs in recruiting, training, and retaining front-office staff.

“From Life is Hard’s perspective, this investment marks the beginning of a clear strategic direction in the field of applied AI. It’s a natural extension of our existing competencies in digital transformation and a concrete step towards building an intelligent operational ecosystem, one that connects data, interactions, and organizational processes into a coherent, flexible, and high-performance system,” said Cătălin Chiș, CEO of Life is Hard.

(Photo source: press release)