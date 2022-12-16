Eco

Galaţi authorities to use a sonic tomograph to assess the health of trees in the city

16 December 2022
The City Hall of Galaţi, eastern Romania, has acquired a sonic tomograph that helps the authorities assess the health of trees in the city. The device will become operational in the coming period once those in charge of using it receive the necessary training, mayor Ionuţ Pucheanu said.

"It's a device with sensors that can scan trees up to two meters in diameter. Moreover, it allows 1D-2D-3D sonic tomography of trees, wood and roots," the mayor explained.

"The device measures the height of the trees, has software for health analysis as well as stability. The data is shown as a percentage on the device's display after the measurements are taken," he added.

The Galaţi City Hall paid RON 130,000 for the device and the software required for its operation, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ionut Pucheanu)

1

