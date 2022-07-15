Brașov to acquire its first high-tech CityTree

The tree is in fact a biotech fine dust filter for urban spaces which, according to its manufacturers, purifies as much air as 275 trees.

The CityTree will cost Brașov city hall RON 333,000 (EUR 67,400) and will be equipped with large ventilators that are supposed to suck in polluted air and release filtered air, according to G4Media.

Watered panels of moss will clean the air before it is released back out. The wall of moss will also produce a cooling effect on the surrounding area through its ventilation system, counteracting the summer’s scorching heat.

Citizens are meant to use the area surrounding the CityTree for relaxation.

According to the contract, “the living vertical wall with plants will provide shade, it will have fully automated irrigation, and will be fed with nutrients, all through the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology for monitoring and maintenance.”

Producers of the CityTree say that independent studies have shown that up to 82% of the fine dust in the air is filtered directly through the moss and that the air is cooled by up to 2.5°C in the surrounding area.

(Photo source: Cristi_m | Dreamstime.com)