Eco

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Brașov to acquire its first high-tech CityTree

15 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tree is in fact a biotech fine dust filter for urban spaces which, according to its manufacturers, purifies as much air as 275 trees.

The CityTree will cost Brașov city hall RON 333,000 (EUR 67,400) and will be equipped with large ventilators that are supposed to suck in polluted air and release filtered air, according to G4Media.

Watered panels of moss will clean the air before it is released back out. The wall of moss will also produce a cooling effect on the surrounding area through its ventilation system, counteracting the summer’s scorching heat.

Citizens are meant to use the area surrounding the CityTree for relaxation.

According to the contract, “the living vertical wall with plants will provide shade, it will have fully automated irrigation, and will be fed with nutrients, all through the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology for monitoring and maintenance.”

Producers of the CityTree say that independent studies have shown that up to 82% of the fine dust in the air is filtered directly through the moss and that the air is cooled by up to 2.5°C in the surrounding area.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi_m | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Eco

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Brașov to acquire its first high-tech CityTree

15 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tree is in fact a biotech fine dust filter for urban spaces which, according to its manufacturers, purifies as much air as 275 trees.

The CityTree will cost Brașov city hall RON 333,000 (EUR 67,400) and will be equipped with large ventilators that are supposed to suck in polluted air and release filtered air, according to G4Media.

Watered panels of moss will clean the air before it is released back out. The wall of moss will also produce a cooling effect on the surrounding area through its ventilation system, counteracting the summer’s scorching heat.

Citizens are meant to use the area surrounding the CityTree for relaxation.

According to the contract, “the living vertical wall with plants will provide shade, it will have fully automated irrigation, and will be fed with nutrients, all through the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology for monitoring and maintenance.”

Producers of the CityTree say that independent studies have shown that up to 82% of the fine dust in the air is filtered directly through the moss and that the air is cooled by up to 2.5°C in the surrounding area.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi_m | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks