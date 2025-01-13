Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian advances to Australian Open second round after tough win

Jaqueline Cristian is the first Romanian player to qualify for the second round of the 2025 Australian Open. She claimed a hard-fought victory against Croatia's Petra Martic in the first round on January 13, winning in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/7).

Monday's match lasted two hours and 35 minutes, according to Agerpres. Cristian, ranked 82nd in the world, dominated the first set but faced strong resistance in the second, where Martic, ranked 131st, leveled the match.

Jaqueline Cristian's next opponent will be Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, ranked 76th. The Romanian player leads their head-to-head record 4-1, though Bronzetti won their most recent encounter in Guangzhou last year.

Romania's Anca Todoni and Sorana Cîrstea were eliminated in the opening round in Melbourne, while Irina Begu and Gabriela Ruse are set to face off on Tuesday.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Simion Sebastian Tataru)