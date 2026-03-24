Romania’s energy minister rules out fuel sales restrictions

Bogdan Ivan, the minister of energy, stated that at this moment there is no liquidity problem on the Romanian fuel market, and assured that there will be no restriction enforced for the quantity of fuel sold to the population.

"At the moment, there is no question of limiting the quantities of fuel to the population. We have reserves, we have all the technical discussions for restarting Petroltel. I do not see the need for such limitations," the minister said during a press conference, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

Speaking of the fuel price markup and export restrictions drafted by the government, to be approved on March 24, minister Ivan admitted they will have a limited impact.

“It is obvious that they are not perfect; these measures cannot fully absorb the shock of global disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East, but they will have effects that will temper this increase,' Bogdan Ivan said on March 23 at the end of the Social Democratic Party's National Standing Bureau (BPN) meeting.

Minister Ivan also reiterated the scheme drafted together with the ministers of agriculture and transport, which stipulates “a subsidy of RON 0.85 per litre (some 8.5% of the final price at this moment) for transport operators” and “a RON 2.6 per litre (26%) excise duty reduction for the diesel used by farmers.

Minister Bogdan Ivan also brought to mind that, at the proposal of the Energy Ministry, a decision was taken two weeks ago to cap natural gas price markup, for a period of a year after the expiry of the gas price control regime at the end of March.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)