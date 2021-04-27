Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 16:17
Events

French Film Festival to hold anniversary edition this summer in several cities in Romania

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French Film Festival will hold its 25th edition this summer between July 1 and July 11 in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, Brașov, Brăila, Constanța, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu and Suceava.

The event, which screens some of the newest French films, will take place both indoor and outdoor, in keeping with current sanitary norms, but also online, for the first time in the festival’s history, the organizers announced.

Part of the program, the Young Talents – Features competition will spotlight the new names of French cinema, with five debut films competing for the Audience Award, consisting of a EUR 1,000 scholarship offered by the French Institute to the director and a support package offered by TV5 Monde to the local distributor of the films.

For the first time, the films in competition will also be available online, on the Elvire Chez Vous platform, between July 5 and July 9, allowing the public to see them and vote for them. 

Among the titles in this section are Charlène Favier’s Slalom and Suzanne Lindon’s Seize Printemps, both included in the Cannes 2020 official selection, and Edouard Bergeon’s Au nom de la terre.

A new section this year is the Young Talents – Shorts competition, where a jury made up of young film critics Flavia Dima, Georgiana Muşat, and Victor Morozov will decide the winner. The award is a creative residence offered as part of the French Institute’s Résidence de Poche program.

The Panorama section, which gathers the recent hits of French cinema awarded at festivals or recognized by the public, will show such films as Albert Dupontel’s Adieu les cons, the grand winner of this year’s César Awards with seven awards, including for best film, and Emmanuel Courcol’s Un Triomphe, named the Comedy of the Year at the European Film Awards 2020.

Another new section is Carte Blanche for five Romanian filmmakers. As part of the section, directors Adina Pintilie, Radu Jude, Cristian Mungiu, Corneliu Porumboiu, and Cristi Puiu will each propose a French film, either a classic one or more recent, that left a strong impression on them. 

Another section of the program, Le Meilleur du FFF, gathers five productions screened at previous editions at the festival and which marked the debut of directors who become established names in the meantime.
The films will be available online, before the festival, on the Elvire Chez Vous platform. The first title to be screened is Rebecca Zlotowski’s Grand Central. The film is available on April 30. Tickets are already on sale at Eventbook.ro.

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 15:51
30 March 2021
RI +
Film festivals in Romania: What's on the agenda for 2021
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 16:17
Events

French Film Festival to hold anniversary edition this summer in several cities in Romania

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French Film Festival will hold its 25th edition this summer between July 1 and July 11 in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, Brașov, Brăila, Constanța, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu and Suceava.

The event, which screens some of the newest French films, will take place both indoor and outdoor, in keeping with current sanitary norms, but also online, for the first time in the festival’s history, the organizers announced.

Part of the program, the Young Talents – Features competition will spotlight the new names of French cinema, with five debut films competing for the Audience Award, consisting of a EUR 1,000 scholarship offered by the French Institute to the director and a support package offered by TV5 Monde to the local distributor of the films.

For the first time, the films in competition will also be available online, on the Elvire Chez Vous platform, between July 5 and July 9, allowing the public to see them and vote for them. 

Among the titles in this section are Charlène Favier’s Slalom and Suzanne Lindon’s Seize Printemps, both included in the Cannes 2020 official selection, and Edouard Bergeon’s Au nom de la terre.

A new section this year is the Young Talents – Shorts competition, where a jury made up of young film critics Flavia Dima, Georgiana Muşat, and Victor Morozov will decide the winner. The award is a creative residence offered as part of the French Institute’s Résidence de Poche program.

The Panorama section, which gathers the recent hits of French cinema awarded at festivals or recognized by the public, will show such films as Albert Dupontel’s Adieu les cons, the grand winner of this year’s César Awards with seven awards, including for best film, and Emmanuel Courcol’s Un Triomphe, named the Comedy of the Year at the European Film Awards 2020.

Another new section is Carte Blanche for five Romanian filmmakers. As part of the section, directors Adina Pintilie, Radu Jude, Cristian Mungiu, Corneliu Porumboiu, and Cristi Puiu will each propose a French film, either a classic one or more recent, that left a strong impression on them. 

Another section of the program, Le Meilleur du FFF, gathers five productions screened at previous editions at the festival and which marked the debut of directors who become established names in the meantime.
The films will be available online, before the festival, on the Elvire Chez Vous platform. The first title to be screened is Rebecca Zlotowski’s Grand Central. The film is available on April 30. Tickets are already on sale at Eventbook.ro.

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 15:51
30 March 2021
RI +
Film festivals in Romania: What's on the agenda for 2021
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage