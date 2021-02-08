Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Ride-hailing service Free Now offers free rides to passengers getting Covid-19 vaccine in RO

08 February 2021
Free Now, part of the European mobility platform owned by Daimler and BMW, will offer free rides worth a total of EUR 1 million to passengers in Romania and seven other countries who go to receive the vaccine against Covid-19.

Besides Romania, free rides are offered in Germany, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Poland. 

The rides will be available over the next month through the Free Now taxi and ridesharing app to those who travel to and from a vaccination center in the cities where the app is available. 

Passengers receive the value of their ride within the limit of RON 18 (EUR 3.69) per ride. Every passenger can receive two free rides, to and from a vaccination center in their city. For drivers, the rides take place as usual, with the value paid in full. Passengers need to fill in a form requesting the refund for the trip to the vaccination center, available here, and show proof of vaccination. Free Now will refund the value of the trips paid by card or offer value vouchers for trips paid in cash. 

The initiative is part of Free Now’s strategy to support the communities it is part of during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said. During the state of emergency, it offered healthcare workers and the staff involved in managing the crisis free rides through a dedicated option in the app. 

In addition to ride-hailing, Free Now offers micro-mobility services such as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespa, and car-sharing. The group includes the Free Now services, in ten European markets, and Beat, in five Latin-America markets and one European market. In total, these services have 50 million users in 16 countries and more than 150 cities. 

