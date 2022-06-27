Free Now defers exit from Romanian market "for commercial reasons"

The Free Now passenger transport service, operated by the Clever Tech company, announced its collaborators that it decided "for commercial reasons" to postpone until a date not yet established the exit from the Romanian market, initially scheduled for June 30, Profit.ro reported.

Clever Tech announced its decision to terminate the Free Now service on the Romanian market on May 25. It was a "very difficult decision," which will allow the company to focus on further investments in key markets in Europe, where the goal of building a complete platform of multi-mobility services can be achieved, Free Now informed its partners at that time.

Free Now is part of the mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler, formed in February 2019.

In Romania, Daimler has been present in the urban mobility segment since 2017, when Intelligent Apps, the owner of the mytaxi.net application and part of the Daimler Mobility Services company, acquired 100% of the Romanian startup Clever.

