Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 08:43
Business

Mobility platform Free Now pulls out of Romanian market

26 May 2022
The Free Now passenger transport service, operated by Clever Tech, announced that it would no longer operate on the Romanian market after June 30, Profit.ro reported.

"We are sorry to announce that, starting with the end of June 30, 2022, the company Clever Tech will cease its activity in Romania. The Free Now app will no longer be available to our users," the company announced.

It was a "very difficult decision," which will allow the company to focus on further investments in key markets in Europe, where the goal of building a complete platform of multimobility services can be achieved, Free Now informed its partners.

Free Now is part of the mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler, formed in February 2019.

In Romania, Daimler has been present in the urban mobility segment since 2017, when Intelligent Apps, the owner of the mytaxi.net application and part of the Daimler Mobility Services company, acquired 100% of the Romanian startup Clever.

(Photo: Fotokon/ Dreamstime)

11 May 2022
Business
Delivery platform Takeaway leaves Romania after failing to penetrate the market
