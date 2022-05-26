Mobility platform Free Now pulls out of Romanian market

The Free Now passenger transport service, operated by Clever Tech, announced that it would no longer operate on the Romanian market after June 30, Profit.ro reported.

"We are sorry to announce that, starting with the end of June 30, 2022, the company Clever Tech will cease its activity in Romania. The Free Now app will no longer be available to our users," the company announced.

It was a "very difficult decision," which will allow the company to focus on further investments in key markets in Europe, where the goal of building a complete platform of multimobility services can be achieved, Free Now informed its partners.

Free Now is part of the mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler, formed in February 2019.

In Romania, Daimler has been present in the urban mobility segment since 2017, when Intelligent Apps, the owner of the mytaxi.net application and part of the Daimler Mobility Services company, acquired 100% of the Romanian startup Clever.

(Photo: Fotokon/ Dreamstime)

