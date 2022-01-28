Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

France sends technical team to prepare military mission in Romania

28 January 2022
Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on January 27 held talks with the French minister of defence, Florence Parly, on the topic of the security on the NATO eastern flank and Franco-Romanian cooperation in the field of security and defence, the development of new EU and NATO strategic approaches, and developments in Mali and the Sahel region.

According to a statement from the Romanian Government, during the meeting, the French official informed the prime minister "about the French technical team having arrived to evaluate the implementation of the French president's option to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, which could take place as soon as the NATO decision is taken in this sense," G4media.ro reported.

Another topic of discussion was that of the military corvettes contract.

Romania completed a tender for a contract of over EUR 1 bln that was won in 2019 by a French company Naval Group (in partnership with Santierul Naval Constanta), but the country has not yet concluded the contract.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

