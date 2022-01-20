France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Wednesday, January 19, that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, G4media.ro reported.

The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO's eastern flank.

"We have sent troops to ensure the security of our European partners in NATO missions, to our friends in the Baltic area, and we will continue to do so. We have shown our readiness to move forward, within NATO, to engage in new missions and to take responsibility for "enhanced advanced presence" missions, especially in Romania. Solidarity with our European friends in NATO," said the French president.

The announcement of the French president, made in a speech in front of the military in Haguenau (Alsace), comes at a time of maximum tension in Eastern Europe, where Russia massaged more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has formally called on NATO member states to withdraw troops from eastern member states, including Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

