France’s National Jazz Orchestra performs in Bucharest next week

After performances at the Sibiu Jazz Festival and Ploiești Jazz Festival at the end of October, the National Jazz Orchestra of France (Orchestre National de Jazz de France) will also make a stop at the Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest on November 1.

The French jazz ensemble will present its newest album, Rituels, during the concert in the Romanian capital.

"Under the baton of conductor Frédéric Maurin, Rituels - a fascinating collective work with an air of oratorio, describes the rituals that mark the cycle of days, seasons, civilizations, our lives, in a fairytale setting, a palace with an interwar air in the heart of Bucharest," the organizers said.

Tickets for the performance in Bucharest can be purchased online here.

The National Jazz Orchestra of France has welcomed almost 200 soloists, performed concerts on all continents, produced 31 albums and collaborated with numerous international artists. It is the only national orchestra where the conductor changes every five years.

The presence of the Orchestre National de Jazz in Romania is part of "Musiques Créatives de France," an initiative of the French Institute that brings the most diverse sounds to the Romanian public in a refreshing walk between jazz, electronic music, vegetable pop, jazz, world music or baroque music.

(Photo source: the organizers)