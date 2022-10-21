Untold creators to organize Christmas market in Bucharest park

Untold Universe, the creator of the famous Neversea and Untold music festivals in Romania, will be in charge of turning a park in Bucharest into a Christmas theme park this year.

According to District 6 City Hall, this year’s West Side Christmas market in Drumul Taberei Park will be organized in partnership with the Untold producers. Scheduled for November 25-December 27, the fair will feature workshops for children and adults, light shows, activities and magical experiences in addition to the traditional Christmas activities.

“West Side Christmas will open its doors on November 25, in an enchantment of lights, and will offer the first experience in Romania that unites the magic of a festival with the spirit of Christmas. So the theme park in Drumul Taberei will become the most loved and visited place dedicated to the holidays in the country,” Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall said.

The project is organized by the Untold Universe group and is entirely financed by private funds, based on a space rental contract signed with the District 6 City Hall.

Access to the West Side Christmas market will be free. Further details will be announced in the coming period.

The general City Hall of Bucharest also invited companies to register and get involved in organizing the city’s main Christmas Market this year.

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)