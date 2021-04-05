Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Fondul Proprietatea wants to squeeze more dividends out of Hidroelectrica

04 May 2021
Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a minority shareholder (20%) in the Romanian state-controlled energy group Hidroelectrica - the largest electricity producer in Romania, will request the distribution of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 mln) supplementary dividends from the company's retained earnings and revaluation account, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Hidroelectrica announced that in the general shareholder meeting (GSM) of May 13, 2021, the two shareholders, the Ministry of Energy with 80% and Fondul Proprietatea with 20%, will vote the Fund's request for the payment of additional dividends.

If approved, these would come on top of the RON 1.3 bln (EUR 260 mln) dividends proposed by Hidroelectrica's management and accounting for 90% of last year's RON 1.39 bln net profit.

Fondul Proprietatea would receive RON 250 mln (EUR 42 mln) in ordinary dividends and another RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) in supplementary dividends.

Meanwhile, the Romanian state would get just over RON 1 bln (EUR 206 mln), plus RON 800 mln (EUR 160 mln).

