Local authorities invest EUR 50 mln to extend subway line in southern Bucharest

Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall will start the project for extending the M2 subway line further to the south of the city.

The project consists in building a new subway station and a 1.6-kilometer above-ground metro line.

The total cost amounts to over EUR 50 million and will be mostly covered with EU funds, the District 4 City Hall announced. Work on this project should take 22 months.

The new subway station will be located between the Berceni station – currently the end station for the M2 line – and Bucharest’s southern ring road.

The local authorities in District 4 plan to turn the former industrial area in the southern part of Bucharest into a new business hub.

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)