Forty Management opens artificial urban beach in Bucharest

Romanian developer Forty Management announced that Lagoon Park Bucharest, Europe’s first Public Access Lagoon (PAL) project, will open on Wednesday, June 12. Located in the capital city’s District 1, the project involved an investment of EUR 33 million.

“Lagoon Park Bucharest is the first artificial urban beach in a European capital, offering an idyllic escape from the urban life dynamics and a balanced mix between technology and nature,” said Lucian Azoiței, CEO of Forty Management.

According to him, the project involved the transformation of a 40,000 sqm former abandoned industrial platform into a green urban oasis. It includes a 10,000 sqm lagoon with an average depth of 2 meters, 11,000 sqm of beaches, 1,150 sun loungers and umbrellas, 2 restaurants, 280 public parking spaces, a Lexus car showroom, and other facilities such as water sports and its own radio station.

The project brings the patented Crystal Lagoons technology to Bucharest.

Forty Management’s portfolio currently includes eight Lagoon City mixed-use projects and 11 Public Access Lagoon projects to be developed in six other countries - Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, France, and Spain, plus three luxury hotels with a total of 702 rooms - Radisson Lagoon and Central District Hotel - Crest Collection in Bucharest, along with the Swisshotel Hotel in Lagoon City Budapest.

Forty Management is a Romanian developer of mixed-use real estate and green urban redevelopment projects founded in 2015 by Lucian Azoiței.

(Photo source: the company)