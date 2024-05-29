Accor and developer Forty Management partner to bring Swissôtel to Lagoon City in Budapest

Hospitality group Accor said it would bring the Swissôtel brand to the urban project Central District Lagoon City in Budapest, following a partnership with Forty Management, the real estate developer founded by Lucian Azoiţei. The property is set to open in 2028, becoming Accor’s first Swissôtel address in Hungary.

Central District Lagoon City, a green urban reconversion of a former industrial area, is developed by Forty Management, a Swiss real estate developer of mixed-use projects and urban reconversion wholly owned by Romanian entity Forty Management SA. It will be self-sustainable in terms of its energy needs thanks to environmentally friendly technologies, such as solar panels and heat pumps.

Swissôtel Budapest Lagoon will feature 200 rooms and apartments overlooking the 10,000 sqm man-made lagoon by the Danube River, as well as two restaurants, a lobby bar, spa, wellness and fitness facilities, a conference venue, and a car park for 200 spaces. It will serve as the hospitality hub for the Central District Lagoon City.

“This collaboration not only elevates our project to the highest international standards but also marks a significant step in our strategy to expand our mixed-use urban regeneration project Lagoon City abroad, ensuring that our developments continue to set benchmarks in the industry,” commented Lucian Azoiţei, founder & CEO at Forty Management.

The development will be situated on the eastern bank of a secondary branch of the Danube, in the Pesterzsébet district of Budapest. To support the development of the project, the Budapest municipality will enhance the adjacent promenade area and will introduce boat taxi rides for hotel guests, according to the company.

(Photo source: Accor)