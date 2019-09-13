105 Fortune Global 500 companies are present in Romania

There are 105 Fortune Global 500 companies active in Romania, in sectors such as automotive, industrial, food and beverages, tobacco, telecommunications and media, and transport, according to real estate consultancy firm Colliers International.

For comparison, Poland and the Czech Republic host 139, respectively 111 such companies. According to Colliers, the arrival of more such companies in the region typically increases the demand for real estate spaces.

The number of Global 500 companies present in the CEE region ranges from about 60 in Slovakia and Bulgaria to 139 in Poland.

Although Poland is the largest economy, the ratio between the number of companies present locally at the Fortune Global 500 and the population size is much higher in Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The high density of Fortune Global 500 companies in these countries is correlated with the high ratio of exports to GDP: 97% in Slovakia, 87% in Hungary, and 79% in the Czech Republic. They are followed by Bulgaria (65%), while Romania and Poland have lower ratios (42% and 55% respectively).

On the other hand, lower export to GDP ratios (hence smaller density of large corporations) could be an advantage for these larger countries if global trade is to slow down, as it currently happens. Nonetheless, all countries in the region have a significant export to GDP ratio compared to the global average (29%), therefore the impact of trade slowdown is likely to be significant.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)