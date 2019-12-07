Carmaker Dacia tops ranking of private companies with most employees in Romania’s economy

Automobile Dacia SA, the largest Romanian carmaker in the country, part of the Renault group, is for the second consecutive year the private company with the largest number of employees in the economy, according to data sent to Economica.net by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The carmaker had an average of 14,723 employees in the economy last year, up from 14,261 the year before.

Profi Rom Food, which operates the chain of Profi stores, ranks second in the top with an average of 13,578 employees in the economy last year. However, Profi is the leader of top food retailers with most employees in 2018.

Telecom operator RCS&RDS is third, with an average of 12,959 employees in the economy in 2018, 1,256 more than the year before. Meanwhile, OMV Petrom, Romania's largest local oil and gas producer, dropped to fourth place in the ranking, with 824 fewer people on the payroll, on average, in 2018 compared to 2017.

The top ten is completed by retailer Kaufland (12,374 employees in the economy in 2018), Romanian do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman (10,413 employees), retailer Auchan Romania (10,123 employees), retailer Carrefour Romania (9,997), Japanese automotive parts supplier Yazaki (9,886), and retailer Mega Image (9,741).

