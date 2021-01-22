Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andr[email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

South African investment fund to enter Romania’s logistics market

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South African investment fund Fortress, which owns 23% of NEPI-Rockcastle already active on the Romanian real estate market, is close to acquiring ELI Park 1 logistics park in Chitila.

According to sources in the real estate market, local companies Element Industrial and Dedeman, which jointly developed the logistics park, are in advanced talks to sell the project to the South African investment fund, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Fortress is the largest shareholder of NEPI-Rockcastle, the leading owner of malls and shopping centers in Romania. Moreover, Fortress CEO Steven Brown is also a non-executive director at NEPI-Rockcastle.

The logistics park Eli Park 1 is located north of Bucharest, 4 km away from the ring road, and has direct access to a four-lane national road, DN 7. Several public transport lines connect it to the city.

Appliance producer Arctic has established its distribution center in Eli Park 1, occupying 20,000 sqm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:49
21 January 2021
Real Estate
Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

South African investment fund to enter Romania’s logistics market

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South African investment fund Fortress, which owns 23% of NEPI-Rockcastle already active on the Romanian real estate market, is close to acquiring ELI Park 1 logistics park in Chitila.

According to sources in the real estate market, local companies Element Industrial and Dedeman, which jointly developed the logistics park, are in advanced talks to sell the project to the South African investment fund, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Fortress is the largest shareholder of NEPI-Rockcastle, the leading owner of malls and shopping centers in Romania. Moreover, Fortress CEO Steven Brown is also a non-executive director at NEPI-Rockcastle.

The logistics park Eli Park 1 is located north of Bucharest, 4 km away from the ring road, and has direct access to a four-lane national road, DN 7. Several public transport lines connect it to the city.

Appliance producer Arctic has established its distribution center in Eli Park 1, occupying 20,000 sqm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:49
21 January 2021
Real Estate
Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market