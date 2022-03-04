US video game developer owned by Las Vegas Sands takes over Romanian studio

Fortis, a new global video game developer and publisher wholly owned by the American casino operator Las Vegas Sands, has acquired the Romanian studio Metagame. The transaction is part of Fortis’ strategy to build its team through acquisitions and hiring globally.

The company announced it recently acquired three development teams: Doppio Games (Portugal), Oktagon Games (Brazil), and Metagame (Romania). It didn’t disclose the value of these transactions.

Metagame was founded in 2016 by Dan Teodorescu and Daniel Nay, together with the artist Radu Pop and recorded a turnover of close to EUR 500,000 in 2020, according to the latest public data available.

“Our view is that we are at the beginning of a massive new opportunity for games to make their greatest and most positive impact on global culture and the human experience,” said Steven Chiang, co-founder & President Fortis.

“Fortis’ mission is to create worlds that matter, that are deeply social, across different platforms and genres, and to help build meaningful relationships and healthy communities through games. We have the financial backing and long-term commitment of Sands, an experienced executive team, and the talent of a swiftly growing worldwide team to realize our vision.”

(Photo source: the company)