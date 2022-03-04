Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:29
Business

US video game developer owned by Las Vegas Sands takes over Romanian studio

04 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fortis, a new global video game developer and publisher wholly owned by the American casino operator Las Vegas Sands, has acquired the Romanian studio Metagame. The transaction is part of Fortis’ strategy to build its team through acquisitions and hiring globally.

The company announced it recently acquired three development teams: Doppio Games (Portugal), Oktagon Games (Brazil), and Metagame (Romania). It didn’t disclose the value of these transactions.

Metagame was founded in 2016 by Dan Teodorescu and Daniel Nay, together with the artist Radu Pop and recorded a turnover of close to EUR 500,000 in 2020, according to the latest public data available.

“Our view is that we are at the beginning of a massive new opportunity for games to make their greatest and most positive impact on global culture and the human experience,” said Steven Chiang, co-founder & President Fortis.

“Fortis’ mission is to create worlds that matter, that are deeply social, across different platforms and genres, and to help build meaningful relationships and healthy communities through games. We have the financial backing and long-term commitment of Sands, an experienced executive team, and the talent of a swiftly growing worldwide team to realize our vision.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:29
Business

US video game developer owned by Las Vegas Sands takes over Romanian studio

04 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fortis, a new global video game developer and publisher wholly owned by the American casino operator Las Vegas Sands, has acquired the Romanian studio Metagame. The transaction is part of Fortis’ strategy to build its team through acquisitions and hiring globally.

The company announced it recently acquired three development teams: Doppio Games (Portugal), Oktagon Games (Brazil), and Metagame (Romania). It didn’t disclose the value of these transactions.

Metagame was founded in 2016 by Dan Teodorescu and Daniel Nay, together with the artist Radu Pop and recorded a turnover of close to EUR 500,000 in 2020, according to the latest public data available.

“Our view is that we are at the beginning of a massive new opportunity for games to make their greatest and most positive impact on global culture and the human experience,” said Steven Chiang, co-founder & President Fortis.

“Fortis’ mission is to create worlds that matter, that are deeply social, across different platforms and genres, and to help build meaningful relationships and healthy communities through games. We have the financial backing and long-term commitment of Sands, an experienced executive team, and the talent of a swiftly growing worldwide team to realize our vision.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further