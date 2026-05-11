Roughly 3,000 forestry-related offenses were recorded in the first three months of 2026, marking a 4% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to data presented by the Romanian Police on Sunday, May 10.

No less than 2,783 criminal case files were opened and around 600 people are currently under investigation for offenses regarding the illegal transport, storage, processing, and trade of timber material.

"The Romanian Police are constantly taking action to prevent and combat offenses in the field of transport, storage, processing, and trade of timber material, with offenses reported at the institutional level in the first 3 months of the current year decreasing by 4% (-116), namely 2,953 offenses, compared to 3,069 during the same period last year," the Romanian Police announced.

According to the institution, in the first 3 months of 2026, 10,874 inspections were carried out in the national forest fund and in timber storage/trading locations, following which police officers opened 2,783 criminal case files and applied 12,355 administrative fines totaling RON 21 million (EUR 4 million).

"Police officers inspected more than 1,600 sites, including 358 forestry operations, 148 sawmill facilities, 380 storage facilities, 62 forestry districts, and 148 fairs, markets, and trading places. In addition, more than 13,000 vehicles were stopped in traffic for inspection," the police stated.

At the same time, police confiscated 21,998 cubic meters of timber without legal documents, as well as more than 60 vehicles, approximately 80 chainsaws, and other goods.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WWF)