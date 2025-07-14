Romania fights desertification in the south through EU-funded reforestation, environment minister says

There is a real environmental crisis in the south part of Romania, where over 100,000 hectares have already turned into desert or are at imminent risk of desertification, environment minister Diana Buzoianu warned. In a message posted on social media, she highlighted reforestation as one of the most effective responses to this growing threat.

During a recent visit to Poiana Mare in Dolj County, the minister and her team inspected reforestation efforts funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the EU’s post-pandemic recovery mechanism. These projects target areas that would otherwise become desert in just a few years, she said.

“As promised, I’m fighting for every euro to make these much-needed projects for local communities a reality," Buzoianu wrote, noting that nearly 9,000 hectares have already been reforested across the country using European funds.

The minister aims to double the area reforested in the last two years within a single year. However, time is limited, as Romania has just one year left to spend the remaining PNRR funds allocated to these environmental efforts.

“This is what 21st-century patriotism looks like," Buzoianu concluded. "True patriotism means fighting for the environment, bringing in as much European funding as possible for our communities, and protecting Romania’s forests.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Diana Buzoianu)