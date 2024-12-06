Foreign Investors Council: Romania’s NATO and EU memberships, Schengen and OECD accessions vital for investments

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) has emphasized the continued importance of Romania's NATO and EU memberships, as well as the country's accession to the Schengen Zone and OECD, for attracting foreign investments.

According to a recent analysis of taxes paid by member companies and their employees in 2023, FIC companies invested RON 17 billion, accounting for 43% of public capital expenditure in Romania. The contributions of the 110 FIC member companies to the general consolidated budget were estimated at RON 82 billion, which represents over 18% of the current revenues collected by the state last year.

Meanwhile, the total number of FIC member employees exceeds 190,000, the same source said. Employees of the analyzed firms earned an average net salary of RON 8,655 per month, 89% more than the net average wage in the economy of RON 4,584.

The report also highlights the significant growth of foreign investment in Romania since the 1990s, spurred by the country's membership in NATO and the European Union. These international affiliations have been pivotal in stimulating FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) growth across Central and Eastern Europe.

However, FIC warns that, from an economic point of view, Romania is at a critical point "with the highest levels of twin deficits in recent history, except in times of crisis." The country must prioritize sustainable economic recovery with balanced policies that ensure continued growth and the well-being of society. As public sector investment is expected to decrease in the coming years due to budgetary constraints, the private sector will continue investment to maintain Romania's economic momentum.

"Companies need a firm, long-term commitment from the authorities to ensure a stable and predictable climate in order to choose the investment destination, but also to continue the investments present in the country," FIC said.

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) is the association that brings together the most important investors with foreign capital from Romania, approximately 110 of the largest companies in the country with a cumulative turnover representing approximately one-fifth of the gross domestic product.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)