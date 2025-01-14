Ford registers record number of cars produced at plant in Romania

The Ford plant in Craiova, southern Romania, recorded a production volume of over 250,000 units in 2024, thanks to its most popular models, namely the Puma and the two Courier versions.

The plant, owned by Ford Otosan, produced 20,441 vehicles in December, marking a 60% increase compared to the previous year, although it did not match the performance of March, July, or October, when production exceeded 25,000 units.

As estimated by Profit.ro, the total vehicle production volume at Craiova in 2024 was 250,481 vehicles, including both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Of these, the Puma SUV accounted for 166,242 units, while the Courier, with both body versions, totaled 84,239 units.

The factory is in the process of starting production of electric versions of the three cars, with the start of mass production scheduled for January.

Compared to 2023, the Craiova plant produced approximately 60,000 vehicles more last year, representing a 31% growth.

In 2024, Ford Otosan introduced two commercial vehicles, the Transit and Tourneo Courier, into the production lines, replacing the discontinued EcoSport model. The share of the two models in 2024 was approximately 30%.

Romania produced between 550,000 and 570,000 vehicles in 2024 through the Dacia and Ford plants. The exact figure is not yet known, as Dacia has not publicly released the results December. Even if it does not exceed the threshold of 600,000 vehicles, Romania will register a record volume of cars produced.

The country surpassed 500,000 vehicles produced for the first time in 2022, and a year later, the volume rose to 513,000 vehicles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)