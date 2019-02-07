Ford Romania’s head disappointed by slow advance of works at Pitesti-Craiova expressway

The CEO of Ford Romania Ian Pearson, who is preparing to launch this year “the most high-tech” car ever produced in Romania and the second SUV produced by the group at its manufacturing facility located in Craiova, expressed disappointment about the slow advance of the works at Pitesti-Craiova expressway.

Particularly, Pearson expressed concerns with the slow advance at the ring road for Bals town, according to News.ro.

The works on the ring road started on June 22 and authorities promised to complete it by the end of the year. But the Ford official has not detected intense activity in the area. Pearson said it took him nearly an entire hour to cross the town, implying that the ring-road is a must for smooth transport between Craiova and Pitesti -- linked to both Constanta Black Sea port by motorways and to Western Border hopefully soon by motorways as well.

The expressway between Craiova and Pitesti will have four lanes and will bypass the cities of Bals and Slatina. In December last year, contracts for the construction of 57 km of the 121-km Craiova-Pitesti expressway were signed for about EUR 385 million not including VAT.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ian Pearson)