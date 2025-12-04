Food Angels Hub: Investors’ network launches in support of HoReCa, food industry businesses in Romania

Ten entrepreneurs and executives have launched Food Angels Hub, a community of investors dedicated to the food sector.

The aim of the hub is to “develop and scale functional and profitable companies in the food, hospitality and food-tech sectors” and “turn Romania into a reference point for food innovation in the CEE region.”

The founders of Food Angels Hub include: Radu Savopol, the co-founder of the coffee shop chain 5 to go; Daniel Donici, the co-founder of dairy producer Artesana; Alfred Dauteuil, the founder of Jerry’s Pizza; Călin Ionescu, the CEO of Sphera Franchise Group; Daniel Boaje, formerly the CEO of McDonald’s Romania; Albert Davidoglu, the CEO of Macromex; C-level executive and investor Costin Mândrea; Utku Ogrendil, CEO of PayPoint Romania; Florin Maxim, the founder of Hospitality Culture Institute; and Răzvan Gheorghiu-Testa, a founding partner of law firm Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații.

Food Angels Hub offers growth infrastructure for companies active in food production, services, and technology, from direct financing to mentorship, strategic consultancy, access to operational know-how, and partnerships with established industry players, the organization said.

Climate change, finite resources, and supply chain fragmentation will accelerate the need for innovation across food production, processing, logistics, and technology. The food industry will thus become a strategic sector in the future, not only from an economic perspective but also from the perspective of national security and geopolitical stability, according to an announcement from Food Angels Hub.

“The combined expertise of the Food Angels Hub network gives us confidence that, together with local companies in the food industry and the partners of the industry, we can support the Romanian ecosystem of food innovation. We want to work closely with founders and partners in the public and private sectors to accelerate the scaling and international recognition of Romanian brands in the food industry,” Florin Maxim, founding member and managing director of Food Angels Hub, said.

(Illustration: Food Angels Hub)

