FLYONE to launch flights from Romania in 2024

Moldova-based low-cost carrier FLYONE Airlines said it partnered with local travel company Christian Tour to launch flights from Romania in 2024.

The air carrier will operate charter and regular flights from Romania starting from the 2024 summer season to the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain), the island of Kos (Greece), and the cities of Heraklion (Greece), Antalya (Turkey), Bodrum (Turkey), Larnaca (Cyprus), and Hurghada (Egypt), News.ro reported.

The flights will be operated from the airports of Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Arad, and Craiova.

