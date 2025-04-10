Flyone expands in Romania with Bucharest base and three international routes for summer 2025

Flyone, a leading aviation company in Moldova and Armenia, said it is expanding its operations in Romania. This summer, the airline will launch a new operational base at Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport, marking its official debut on the Romanian market.

As part of its expansion strategy, Flyone will allocate two modern Airbus A320 aircraft to the Bucharest base.

The new base will support three international routes departing from Bucharest: Verona, Italy, starting June 10, 2025, with flights on Tuesdays and Fridays; Brussels, Belgium, starting July 2, 2025, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and Tel Aviv, Israel, starting June 5, 2025, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. The Verona route is a first for the Romanian market, the company noted.

The airline anticipates strong traffic potential on these new routes, reflecting current demand and growing interest in the destinations. In 2024, Flyone experienced a 20% increase in passenger numbers compared to the previous year and aims for rapid growth in 2025 as it expands its presence in Romania.

Currently, Flyone operates charter flights from ten airports in Romania and offers a business jet service for private flights.

“The new routes naturally complement our existing network and represent an important step in our proximity to the Romanian market,” said Vladimir Cebotari, CEO of Flyone Airlines.

Founded in 2016, Flyone is a market leader in Moldova’s aviation sector. Since 2022, it has been a member of IATA and holds an air operator certificate issued by Romania's Civil Aeronautical Authority, as well as an operating license from the Ministry of Transport.

In 2024, Flyone transported over 2.4 million passengers, launched 14 new routes, and expanded its fleet with three additional aircraft. The airline currently operates more than 75 regular and charter routes, connecting Bucharest, Chisinau, Yerevan, Tashkent, and other key cities to major destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)