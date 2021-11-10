FLOWX.AI - an enterprise platform that enables banks and financial institutions with complex IT infrastructures to build fast, modern digital experiences unbounded from the limitations of their legacy systems - has raised USD 8.5 mln in their seed round.

The round, which is one of the largest European seed rounds this year, was led by PortfoLion. Other institutional investors are Day One Capital and SeedBlink.

The company will use the capital to expand in Europe and the US, expecting to grow the team with more than 20 people by the end of Q1 2022 to face the surging demand from Banking and other Financial Industry companies worldwide. Also, the engineering and data science team will increase bandwidth to enhance the AI components and develop new functionality.

FLOWX.AI Inc was founded in late 2020 by Ioan Iacob - CEO, Serban Chiricescu - CTO, and Radu Cautis and started operating in 2021. Previously, Ioan, Serban, and Radu have worked together in the award-winning digital transformation consulting company - QUALITANCE.

(Photo source: the company)