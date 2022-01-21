Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 13:10
Business

Romanian startup FLOWX.AI opens office in Paris

21 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

FLOWX.AI, the enterprise platform that helps companies build omnichannel experiences unbounded from legacy stack limitations, announced on Thursday, January 20, the opening of its office in Paris, France.

The startup also appointed Rodica Guisset as its Managing Director for EMEA and UKI. With a strong experience in consulting at Tata Consulting Services and enterprise software at UiPath and MongoDB, as well as deep industry expertise in financial services, she will lead the FLOWX.AI team expansion, business development activities, and client success activities, the company said.

“We’re seeing strong traction in the market from large enterprises in all verticals - traction that was recognized by one of the largest seed rounds in Europe last year. Expanding geographically - both from a team and business development perspective - is our goal for 2022. I’m delighted to have found in Rodica the skills, the grit, and the excitement it takes to lead such a revolutionary product on new markets,” said Ioan Iacob, FLOWX.AI CEO and co-founder.

FLOWX.AI Inc was founded in late 2020 by Ioan Iacob, Serban Chiricescu, and Radu Cautis and started operating in 2021. Previously, Ioan, Serban, and Radu have worked together in the award-winning digital transformation consulting company - QUALITANCE.

The FLOWX.AI platform uses AI to accelerate digitalization by tackling a trillion-dollar challenge - enterprise legacy systems. According to the company, this is the first AI-driven, multi-experience development platform that allows Financial Institutions and other enterprises to build omnichannel, personalized apps in just ten weeks while reviving their legacy infrastructure and providing a path to re-building it from within.

Last fall, the company attracted a USD 8.5 million investment round led by PortfoLion, marking Europe’s second-largest seed round of the year in the financial services space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Blog.flowx.ai)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/21/2022 - 13:10
Business

Romanian startup FLOWX.AI opens office in Paris

21 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

FLOWX.AI, the enterprise platform that helps companies build omnichannel experiences unbounded from legacy stack limitations, announced on Thursday, January 20, the opening of its office in Paris, France.

The startup also appointed Rodica Guisset as its Managing Director for EMEA and UKI. With a strong experience in consulting at Tata Consulting Services and enterprise software at UiPath and MongoDB, as well as deep industry expertise in financial services, she will lead the FLOWX.AI team expansion, business development activities, and client success activities, the company said.

“We’re seeing strong traction in the market from large enterprises in all verticals - traction that was recognized by one of the largest seed rounds in Europe last year. Expanding geographically - both from a team and business development perspective - is our goal for 2022. I’m delighted to have found in Rodica the skills, the grit, and the excitement it takes to lead such a revolutionary product on new markets,” said Ioan Iacob, FLOWX.AI CEO and co-founder.

FLOWX.AI Inc was founded in late 2020 by Ioan Iacob, Serban Chiricescu, and Radu Cautis and started operating in 2021. Previously, Ioan, Serban, and Radu have worked together in the award-winning digital transformation consulting company - QUALITANCE.

The FLOWX.AI platform uses AI to accelerate digitalization by tackling a trillion-dollar challenge - enterprise legacy systems. According to the company, this is the first AI-driven, multi-experience development platform that allows Financial Institutions and other enterprises to build omnichannel, personalized apps in just ten weeks while reviving their legacy infrastructure and providing a path to re-building it from within.

Last fall, the company attracted a USD 8.5 million investment round led by PortfoLion, marking Europe’s second-largest seed round of the year in the financial services space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Blog.flowx.ai)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks