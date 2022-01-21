Romanian startup FLOWX.AI opens office in Paris

FLOWX.AI, the enterprise platform that helps companies build omnichannel experiences unbounded from legacy stack limitations, announced on Thursday, January 20, the opening of its office in Paris, France.

The startup also appointed Rodica Guisset as its Managing Director for EMEA and UKI. With a strong experience in consulting at Tata Consulting Services and enterprise software at UiPath and MongoDB, as well as deep industry expertise in financial services, she will lead the FLOWX.AI team expansion, business development activities, and client success activities, the company said.

“We’re seeing strong traction in the market from large enterprises in all verticals - traction that was recognized by one of the largest seed rounds in Europe last year. Expanding geographically - both from a team and business development perspective - is our goal for 2022. I’m delighted to have found in Rodica the skills, the grit, and the excitement it takes to lead such a revolutionary product on new markets,” said Ioan Iacob, FLOWX.AI CEO and co-founder.

FLOWX.AI Inc was founded in late 2020 by Ioan Iacob, Serban Chiricescu, and Radu Cautis and started operating in 2021. Previously, Ioan, Serban, and Radu have worked together in the award-winning digital transformation consulting company - QUALITANCE.

The FLOWX.AI platform uses AI to accelerate digitalization by tackling a trillion-dollar challenge - enterprise legacy systems. According to the company, this is the first AI-driven, multi-experience development platform that allows Financial Institutions and other enterprises to build omnichannel, personalized apps in just ten weeks while reviving their legacy infrastructure and providing a path to re-building it from within.

Last fall, the company attracted a USD 8.5 million investment round led by PortfoLion, marking Europe’s second-largest seed round of the year in the financial services space.

