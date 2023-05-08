Tech

Telekom Romania Mobile appoints new chief technology & information officer

08 May 2023

Florin Petolea is the new Chief Technology & Information Officer of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, the company announced. He took over the position on May 4.

Florin Petolea is responsible for coordinating the company’s mobile network, IT and RPA activities and ensuring they run effectively. He reports directly to the CEO.

“I am confident that his vast expertise in the telco industry, his passion for technology and information, as well as his solid knowledge of the Company’s landscape will contribute to enhancing our fundamental goal of improving customer experience and facilitating the simplification of the IT domain,” said Babis Mazarakis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and acting Chief Executive Officer.

Florin Petolea has an experience of over 20 years in telecommunications and previously worked at Telekom Romania Communications as Strategy Consultant & Network Rollout Director. Between 2014 and 2016, he was CEO of Nextgen Communications, a subsidiary of Telekom Romania Communications SA.

Before joining Telekom Romania, Petolea started his career at Alcatel Lucent, where he held various management roles in Romania and abroad. Between 2012 and 2014, he was the company’s Country Senior Officer and Managing Director.

Florin Petolea has a Master’s Degree in telecommunications and an MBA from OUBS UK.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tech

