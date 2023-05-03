Janssen Romania appoints its first woman country director

Janssen Romania, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, appointed Roxana Botea as country director, marking her return to the country after nine years of holding important roles in Sweden, Denmark, and Belgium.

The first woman appointed for this role, Botea has accumulated over 16 years of experience in the industry.

"I am returning to Romania with a strong motivation and a clear mission to contribute to improving the quality of life of the Romanian patient. Together with a talented and professional team, we continue to bring to Romania new drugs and indications in therapeutic areas with serious medical needs such as blood cancers, solid tumors, rare diseases, autoimmune diseases, and psychiatric conditions, so that Romanian patients have access to innovative therapies," Roxana Botea said.

With over 30 years of presence in Romania, Janssen's range of products includes medications for various critical health issues across six medical fields, such as hematology, oncology, psychiatry and neurosciences, immunology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as pulmonary hypertension.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson will mark three decades of pioneering medical solutions for Romanian patients in 2023. The company has progressed in sync with the country's health requirements and established various patient support programs while enhancing accessibility to cutting-edge treatments.

(Photo source: Janssen Romania)