Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 09:11
Politics

Romanian Parliament votes former justice minister to lead Legislative Council

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Florin Iordache, the author of the infamous emergency ordinance (OUG) 13 in January 2017 that prompted massive pro-democracy protests in Romania due to its negative impact on the rule of law, was voted as head of the Legislative Council, on October 20, 2020.

The body is not critically important for the rule of law in Romania - it is an advisory body of the Parliament that issues opinions on draft normative acts with the purpose of unification and systematization. However, any draft bill needs an opinion from the Legislative Council before moving forward. The mandate of this body's president is for an indefinite period.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) supported Iordache for this position reportedly as a consolation for not including him on the list of eligible candidates for this year's parliamentary elections. Iordache received 185 votes for and 43 votes against his candidacy, Economica.net reported.

The former president of Romania's Constitutional Court, Augustin Zegrean, ran against Iordache for this position, backed by the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL). Zegrean got only 41 votes for and 187 votes against.

The third candidate for this position was Ionuț Duli Mazâlu, the Legislative Council's current secretary.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 13:53
13 October 2020
Social
Head of RO Office for Money Laundering Prevention resigns amid investigation on fake diplomas
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 09:11
Politics

Romanian Parliament votes former justice minister to lead Legislative Council

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Florin Iordache, the author of the infamous emergency ordinance (OUG) 13 in January 2017 that prompted massive pro-democracy protests in Romania due to its negative impact on the rule of law, was voted as head of the Legislative Council, on October 20, 2020.

The body is not critically important for the rule of law in Romania - it is an advisory body of the Parliament that issues opinions on draft normative acts with the purpose of unification and systematization. However, any draft bill needs an opinion from the Legislative Council before moving forward. The mandate of this body's president is for an indefinite period.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) supported Iordache for this position reportedly as a consolation for not including him on the list of eligible candidates for this year's parliamentary elections. Iordache received 185 votes for and 43 votes against his candidacy, Economica.net reported.

The former president of Romania's Constitutional Court, Augustin Zegrean, ran against Iordache for this position, backed by the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL). Zegrean got only 41 votes for and 187 votes against.

The third candidate for this position was Ionuț Duli Mazâlu, the Legislative Council's current secretary.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 13:53
13 October 2020
Social
Head of RO Office for Money Laundering Prevention resigns amid investigation on fake diplomas
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine