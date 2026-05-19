Flip and iSTYLE launch buyback program for old devices in Romania

Flip, a regional leader in the refurbished devices market, and iSTYLE, the largest Apple premium retailer in Romania, announced a partnership to launch a buyback program allowing customers to trade in old devices both in physical stores and online. The program is now available through iSTYLE stores across Romania as well as on the retailer’s online platform.

The collaboration between the two companies began in late 2024 and was first introduced in iSTYLE’s physical stores in May 2025. Starting this month, the buyback service has also become available online, expanding access for customers who prefer digital transactions.

“Buyback is one of the most tangible ways to bring sustainability and the circular economy into the everyday routines of technology consumers. This collaboration marks an important milestone for Flip: it is our first partnership with an Apple Premium Partner, allowing us to offer a complete experience both in-store and online,” said Alex Burghelia, co-founder of Flip.

“Our partnership with Flip allows us to integrate a simple and efficient buyback program that transforms the upgrade process into a sustainable experience, accessible both in our stores and online,” added Dragoș Vrînceanu, Country Manager iSTYLE Romania.

Under the program, customers can bring old smartphones to iSTYLE stores, where devices are evaluated on the spot before being transferred to Flip for processing and refurbishment.

Users can also complete the process online by evaluating their device through the iSTYLE platform, purchasing a new product, and then sending the old device to Flip through courier or locker services. According to the companies, payments are made within one to three business days after the verification process is completed.

Flip is an online store founded at the end of 2019 by three young entrepreneurs, namely Alin Luca, Alex Burghelia, and George Moroianu. It specializes in buying and selling refurbished electronic devices and has been part of the eMAG group since 2021. The company has since expanded into Bulgaria, Hungary, and Greece.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)