Flanco, a large electronics retailer in Romania, is the first major brand to kick off Black Friday discounts in the 2025 edition. The company announced lower prices from October 24 to November 30, both online and in the 162 stores across the country.

Moreover, for the first time, customers using the Flanco Smart Discounter app will benefit from early access to Black Friday offers, one day before the official launch, on October 23.

Flanco has prepared offers on hundreds of electro-IT products, from phones and laptops to large and small home appliances. Customers also have flexible financing options this year, with up to 60 fixed installments, available on the spot, online, or in stores.

Additionally, the campaign will include Flanco’s Rabla programs, applicable to a wide range of products: phones, TVs, laptops, large appliances, and automatic espresso machines. Through these programs, customers can recycle used equipment and benefit from additional discounts on the purchase of new products, which are added to existing Black Friday offers. Last but not least, customers have access to a free return period of 45 days.

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, set its own Black Friday discount sale for only one day, November 7.

Among the products included in the eMAG Black Friday offer are televisions, phones, laptops, fashion items and sports articles, home appliances, accessories for home and garden, personal care products for adults and children, furniture, toys, tires, and special products.

