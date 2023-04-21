Macro

Fitch: Romania among CEE countries facing highest decarbonisation transition risks

21 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Poland, Bulgaria and Romania have the highest decarbonisation transition risks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), an analysis conducted by the international rating agency Fitch shows.

CEE national energy and climate plans estimate their investment needs averaging 3.9% of GDP annually until 2030, but as high as 7% in Bulgaria and Romania. This will add to pressures on the public finances, although the majority is expected to be met by the private sector, as well as by the EU.

Romania apparently ticks all the risk factors outlined by Fitch: high green investment needs (reflecting exposure to fossil fuels and weak starting position); limited fiscal space; and weak ability and capacity to implement transition plans.

The rating impact of decarbonisation in CEE still appears manageable, particularly if transition plans are well designed, according to Fitch – although some downward pressure on ratings could materialise for sovereigns with the greatest vulnerability to decarbonisation transition risks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erik Lattwein/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Fitch: Romania among CEE countries facing highest decarbonisation transition risks

21 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Poland, Bulgaria and Romania have the highest decarbonisation transition risks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), an analysis conducted by the international rating agency Fitch shows.

CEE national energy and climate plans estimate their investment needs averaging 3.9% of GDP annually until 2030, but as high as 7% in Bulgaria and Romania. This will add to pressures on the public finances, although the majority is expected to be met by the private sector, as well as by the EU.

Romania apparently ticks all the risk factors outlined by Fitch: high green investment needs (reflecting exposure to fossil fuels and weak starting position); limited fiscal space; and weak ability and capacity to implement transition plans.

The rating impact of decarbonisation in CEE still appears manageable, particularly if transition plans are well designed, according to Fitch – although some downward pressure on ratings could materialise for sovereigns with the greatest vulnerability to decarbonisation transition risks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erik Lattwein/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln