Romania to launch EUR 2.5 bln grant schemes for regions economically impacted by decarbonisation

Romania can spend EUR 2.5 bln for Romanians currently working in mining or refineries to have a job after their companies are closed down during the decarbonisation process, according to the minister of investments and European projects, Marcel Bolos.

All the calls under the Just Transition Program (PJT), whose eligible area covers six counties in Romania (Gorj, Hunedoara, Dolj, Galaţi, Prahova and Mureş), which benefit from a budget of EUR 2.53 bln, will be opened in 2023, Adevarul reported.

The first calls for projects out of the 87 funded by the PTJ will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 and are aimed at investments for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises that support sustainable growth and job creation by providing grants.

PTJ includes seven investment priorities, corresponding to the 6 counties included in the program, to which is added the technical assistance component (EUR 114 million).

The first priority is to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the transition to climate neutrality in Gorj County, with an allocation of EUR 537.2 mln, Hunedoara County benefits from an allocation of EUR 525.7 mln, Dolj County of EUR 412 mln, Galati County - EUR 387.5 mln, Prahova County - EUR 277 mln and Mures County - EUR 277 mln.

The Main Objective of the Just Transition Programme is to support environmentally sustainable economic diversification by generating sustainable and secure jobs in the six counties that will be affected by the closure of mining and thermal power plants.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)