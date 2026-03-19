First 20 MW module for OMV Petrom’s green H2 project facility commissioned

Romania’s energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) has delivered the first electrolyser module for the production of green hydrogen to the Petrobrazi refinery, which is to be installed and connected to the electricity grid, according to the company’s press release.

The company said it is an important milestone in the construction of the new unit that will enable the production of sustainable fuels, SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil or renewable diesel).

The first electrolyser module has been delivered to Petrobrazi refinery, while the remaining three modules of the 20 MW project will be delivered in the following months.

The 20 MW green hydrogen plant will have the capacity to produce approximately 3,000 tons of green hydrogen per year to support the production of biofuels at Petrobrazi. The project for the 20 MW green hydrogen plant benefits from around EUR 21 million non-reimbursable funds through PNRR.

The SAF/HVO program involves total investments of EUR 750 million: EUR 560 million for the construction of the SAF/HVO unit and EUR 190 million for the two green hydrogen production facilities.

The new SAF/HVO unit will have an annual capacity of 250,000 tons. Construction began last year, and the start of production is planned for 2028.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)