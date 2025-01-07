First fixed radars installed by Romanian Police on A1 and A2 highways

The first fixed speed detection devices have been installed on Romania’s A1 and A2 highways and the national road DN2 in Vrancea County as part of the e-SIGUR system. The offending drivers will have fines sent to their homes.

The e-SIGUR system will monitor the main roads in Romania, aiming at higher degrees of safety. Romania is in first place in the EU in terms of deaths from road accidents, with 86 fatalities per million inhabitants in 2022, nearly double the average across the bloc.

“The new e-SIGUR system is active! How does it work? Mobile cameras (commonly known as radar guns), placed on the side of the road, record traffic activity in the monitored area. The recordings are sent and analyzed by police officers. Violations are penalized according to the law after the driver is identified. The fine is sent directly to the driver's home, without the need for a traffic stop,” reads a post on the Romanian Police's Facebook page.

If a driving license suspension is ordered, the driver is required to submit the document to the police station that issued the penalty.

After the announcement, Romania’s National Road Company notified drivers that its own cameras do not record the speed of drivers but monitor vehicles and take pictures of license plates in order to identify those who have not paid the road tax, known as rovignetă, according to official sources cited by Adevarul.

On the other hand, alongside the Romanian Police, the National Road Company began in 2023 an extensive project to install fixed speed measurement systems, which will become operational starting in 2025. These fixed radars are installed on the Bucharest - Pitești Highway, the Bucharest - Constanța Highway, and the Bucharest - Ploiești Highway, but also on the National Road 1 Bucharest - Ploiești, as announced.

Over 300 radars mounted on police intervention vehicles are active in Romania daily.

