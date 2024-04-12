Romania retains first spot in the EU in terms of deaths from road accidents

Romania remains in first place in the EU in terms of deaths from road accidents, with 86 fatalities per million inhabitants in 2022, nearly double the average across the bloc.

There were an average of 46 road accident deaths per million inhabitants in the European Union in 2022, according to data published on Friday, April 12, by the European Statistical Office, Eurostat.

In 2022, the total number of individuals in the European Union who died in road accidents was 20,653, a 4% increase compared to 2021 (19,917) and 18,833 in 2020. The decrease in 2020 was largely due to the impact of pandemic-related restrictions on passenger transport.

Compared to the population of each EU member state, the lowest death rate from road accidents in 2022 was observed in Sweden (22 deaths per million inhabitants), Denmark (26), and Ireland (31), while the highest rate was recorded in Romania (86 deaths per million inhabitants), Bulgaria (78), and Croatia (71).

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky | Dreamstime.com)