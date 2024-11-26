Sports

Romania’s popular mountain town of Sinaia opens first ski slopes

26 November 2024

Three medium-difficulty ski slopes will open on Thursday, November 28, in the popular mountain town of Sinaia, some 120 km north of Bucharest, marking the first time in six years that skiing is available in the area at the end of November.

Maria Floricică, director of Sinaia Urban Transport, told Agerpres that the Lăptici 1, Lăptici 2, and Variantă slopes for intermediate skiers will be operational, with the others still under preparation.

The three slopes are covered with a 30-40 cm layer of both artificial and natural snow.

Gondola Sinaia also confirmed the information on its Facebook page: “A modest November opening. Modest, but early. The snow cover is at the limit, but we will continue working on it to open the other slopes one by one, as much as we can. The conditions are good for now, but not extraordinary, exceptional, or miraculous.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)

