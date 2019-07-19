Bucharest mayor doesn’t rule out presidential bid

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said she would run in the November 2019 presidential elections if she had the support of the ruling coalition PSD – ALDE and of the Pro Romania party. At the same time, she is analyzing an independent bid, Mediafax reported quoting the TV program Marius Tucă Show.

When asked under what circumstances she would present a presidential bid, she said she would do so if she were considered “the optimum solution” by her colleagues in PSD, by ALDE, and by the former colleagues now with Pro Romania.

“If they do an analysis and not play some backstage scheming, but lucidly, consciously will undertake this analysis in the coming period, in order to maximize our chances, I am one of the people that can be evaluated […],”Firea said.

She also argued that her colleagues in the party’s executive committee (CEx) should have several options to choose from.

“The CEx decided that PSD should have its own candidate but I understood that it can’t be just anybody because we need to convince our partners at ALDE and the former colleagues with Pro Romania to run together. Somehow, that X candidate will have to receive the support of CEx, of ALDE and of Pro Romania,” she explained.

When asked what would happen if this consensus isn’t reached, she said it would be difficult for the party to get to the second round. “It would be difficult to get to the second round. Very difficult. Towards impossible.”

The mayor also said she was analyzing the option of running as an independent, if she doesn’t became the candidate of PSD.

At the same time, Firea said she would like to run for a new mandate as mayor of Bucharest as she is determined to finish what she started.

“In a year or two the results of the work so far will be visible. There are still projects underway. I am the only mayor who purchased 100 ambulances and 150 apartments for doctors. I want to run for a new mandate because it is natural to continue what I have started and the results will be visible,” Firea said.

(Photo: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)

