Local authorities plan M7 subway line to connect south of Bucharest to the center

Bucharest authorities took the first steps towards the construction of the M7 Voluntari-Bragadiru subway line, aiming to connect District 5 with the center of Bucharest.

The first stages of the project initiated by District 5 City Hall involve launching the procurement procedure for the feasibility study for this project.

District 5 is the only district in Bucharest without a subway line. The planned M7 line is expected to serve the Rahova and Ferentari neighborhoods and consequently help reduce surface traffic congestion.

The M7 Voluntari-Bragadiru line will include 15 stations over 13 kilometers between Piața Unirii and Bragadiru. The stations included in this project are Piața Unirii 3, Regina Maria, George Coșbuc, Tudor Vladimirescu, Mihail Sebastian, Piața Rahova, Mărgeanului, Antiaeriană, Autogara Rahova, Albeni, Șoseaua Alexandriei, Independenței 1877, Linia de centură Bragadiru, Dumbravei, and Bragadiru.

To launch the project, District 5 partnered with the Ministry of Transport and Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway.

“Through this project, we aim to facilitate urban mobility, promote the use of public transport over private transport, and support future economic development. In line with our European commitments, this project will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and increasing social and economic cohesion,” said District 5 City Hall in a press release cited by Buletin de Bucuresti.

The planned subway line was announced less than two weeks before citizens will vote in the local elections, with District 5 mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone in the running for general mayor in Bucharest. His son is a candidate for the position of mayor of District 5.

Various polls place Piedone senior as either second or third in relation to current mayor Nicusor Dan and PSD candidate Gabriela Firea.

(Photo source: Cristian Popescu Piedone on Facebook screen capture)